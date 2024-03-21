Trump Jr. to Newsmax: Dems Will Do Anything to Hurt Political Foes

Donald Trump Jr. told Newsmax on Thursday it is crystal clear how brazen Democrats have become by politically weaponizing the legal system just to take down his father, former President Donald Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential candidate.

"The people screaming about fascism are acting awfully a lot like the fascists," Trump Jr. told "Eric Bolling The Balance." "But it doesn't matter because you live in these sorts of one-party-rule states, and that's why all of these things are happening there and not in places where there's actually a chance of you getting a fair trial.

"They have no interest in fairness. They have no interest in law. They will weaponize each and every thing they possibly can to hurt their political enemies. And that's what they're doing here."

The elder Trump has filed an appeal and is trying to get excused for now from covering a $454 million judgment awarded by New York Judge Arthur Engoron, an elected Democrat who ruled for the state in a civil trial brought by Democrat New York Attorney General Letitia James that accused the former president of overstating his assets to gain favorable loans. The former president has denied any wrongdoing.

The elder Trump needs to secure a bond requiring him to post 120% of what he owes with collateral — amounting to a reported $557.5 million. Trump's legal team has asked the Appellate Division of New York's Supreme Court to stay the bond until his appeals process plays out.

James has threatened to seize the elder Trump's assets if he is unable to pay the fine.

"It is a political weaponization of our legal system," Trump Jr. said. "It couldn't be more clear, and what's sort of amazing is I'm watching people who are pretty far left who definitely don't like Trump saying exactly the same thing.

"The problem is they're so brazen, at this point, it doesn't actually matter. They don't care. They're just willing to do it, and they will do anything they can to hurt their enemies."

Meanwhile, Trump Jr. said a now-deleted post on X by former NBC executive Mike Sington about his younger half-brother Barron Trump "is fair game" now that he has turned 18 was a "disgusting" display by an element of mainstream media.

"Barron at 18 is fair game but Hunter Biden at 50 [53] selling out our country is not; he's not political," Trump Jr. said. "The irony and the hypocrisy, frankly, of the other side is just disgusting. I mean, they're truly just disgusting people; but they've had the full weight and force of the mainstream media and Big Tech to allow them to say these things out loud. They've been doing it for quite some time while critiquing the other side.

"What's going on in America right now is truly disgusting. But these are the quote, unquote 'elites.' These are what they actually think of you. We have to stop giving these people power because, honestly, I don't think a guy like this [Sington] would do all that well in the real world if he wasn't protected by the full mainstream media."

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

