Top NBC Executive: Barron Trump 'Fair Game' at 18

A former NBC Universal senior executive ignited strong reactions on social media after saying that former President Donald Trump's youngest son, Barron Trump, is "fair game" after his 18th birthday.

Barron Trump, the only child between Donald Trump and former first lady Melania Trump, turned 18 on Wednesday. His father is the presumptive Republican Party presidential nominee and likely will oppose President Joe Biden again in the November general election.

Former NBC Universal senior executive Mike Sington marked the occasion by posting on X, "Barron Trump turns 18 today. He's fair game now" with a photo of the former president and his son.

The post has since been deleted.

Sington's post, though, received negative responses.

"Mike Sington, a senior executive at NBC who describes himself as Hollywood's ultimate insider just deleted this tweet. Disgusting," Turning Point USA founder and CEO Charlie Kirk wrote on X while sharing Sington's post.

An X account named Libs of TikTok shared Sington's posts from 2017 and 2018 that included various photos of Barron Trump.

"But wait... It's much worse than we thought...," Libs of TikTok wrote. "It appears NBC Exec Mike Sington has a very creepy obsession with Barron Trump going back years."

"DESPICABLE: Former NBC senior executive Mike Sington calls for libs to target Barron Trump on his 18th birthday These people are not well," Breaking911 wrote on X.

"So tell us Mike, do you ever go after 'fair game' when you're face to face? Or mostly just when you're in your bunker? @MikeSington," Jim Iuorio wrote on X.

Sington told Newsweek via a direct X message that he never intended to invite or "wish physical harm on anyone."

"I posted he was 'fair game' now, meaning, as an adult, he's 'fair game' for criticism from the press," Sington wrote to Newsweek.

"Someone pointed out to me 'fair game' could mean fair game to be harmed," he added. "I don't wish physical harm on anyone, so I took it down. I listen to the comments and criticism I receive."