Rep. Bacon to Newsmax: Biden Policies, Not Ukraine, to Blame for Inflation

The Ukraine crisis may exacerbate inflation and supply chain issues, as well as drive gas prices up, but the threats of a Russian invasion aren't the cause of problems that have already been in play, because President Joe Biden cut U.S. oil and gas production on the first day of his presidency, Rep. Don Bacon said Wednesday on Newsmax.

"Is this going to be the excuse — that administration is going to blame Ukraine?" the Nebraska Republican said on Newsmax's "American Agenda." "He cut U.S. production, and it hurts and it cost us jobs, and it's costing us higher energy prices."

Even though the Ukraine situation is expected to make matters worse, "it was the president's policies" that sparked inflation and more, said Bacon.

The congressman also criticized the slow rollout of sanctions against Russia after troops crossed Ukraine's border, and he does not think the measures are enough to scare Russian President Vladimir Putin or change his mind.

However, it's not too late for the United States to give Ukraine more advanced lethal weaponry to fight back against a full-scale Russian invasion, he said.

"Since December, I have been encouraging the administration to send anti-shipping missiles and anti-air weapons to shoot down aircraft and hit their ships in the Black Sea, but the administration said it would be too provocative," said Bacon. "About three weeks ago I asked the administration again if they have reconsidered anti-shipping and anti-air missiles. They said, 'Well, now it's too late.'"

But the bottom line is to deter Putin, and that will take advanced weapons that "make the cost in Russian blood too high" for him to continue with his aggressions, said Bacon.

"We need to be able to threaten Russian ships in the Black Sea, or the Ukrainians need to be able to do that with our help, and we need to shut down their aircraft when they cross the Ukraine border," he continued. "It's a little embarrassing. The Baltic states provided Stinger missiles, which have about a four-mile range or five-mile range against aircraft. We didn't provide any anti-aircraft capabilities, either. We should be providing capabilities of 20-30 mile range or longer, and I think that would deter Russia."

But Biden and his administration failed to provide the weaponry that is needed, and Putin believes he can wait out sanctions, said Bacon.

"[Putin] thinks he can outwait two or three years of the sanctions, and we'll get tired of it and we'll take the sanctions off," said the congressman. "I think he thinks it's a price you can pay to get Ukraine back in their sphere."

But it is important to the United States' national security interests to keep an independent, democratic Ukraine as a "buffer" between Russia and NATO countries in Europe, and "we need to be working toward that," said Bacon.

Meanwhile, there does not need to be congressional approval to provide cybersecurity assistance, said Bacon, but he will support a motion if one comes up.

