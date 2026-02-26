Harmeet Dhillon to Newsmax: DOJ to Target 'Blatant' AI Job Ad Violations

Harmeet Dhillon, assistant attorney general for civil rights at the U.S. Department of Justice, said on Newsmax on Thursday that her office is prioritizing what she called the "most blatant offenses" in alleged AI-driven job advertising violations.

She said that limited tools and relatively low federal penalties shape how aggressively the government can respond.

Asked how the government can police AI-generated job ads that can change so quickly, Dhillon said, "Well, look, my job is to look at the evidence that comes into us and put a stop to what I see."

She added, "I'm not omnipotent, and I certainly can't deal with every single issue."

During her interview on "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE," Dhillon framed the approach as selective enforcement, saying, "We try to take aim at the most blatant offenses and then make examples out of those people."

She pointed to what she described as a ceiling on sanctions, saying, "The current federal maximum penalty for these types of offenses is under $5,000 per ad."

"Congress could certainly help me do my job by increasing those penalties," she added.

"We are going to be coming out with some cases that are really going to open people's eyes as to the sneaky and shady methods that employers use to evade our law enforcement."

In one recent case, the Justice Department said it secured a settlement agreement with Elegant Enterprise-Wide Solutions Inc., a Virginia IT professional services provider, over allegations tied to AI-generated job advertisements.

The department said the ads included citizenship-status restrictions "not authorized by law," including language limiting consideration to applicants with "H-1B, OPT, or H-4 visas," which involved the Immigration and Nationality Act.

The settlement with Elegant Enterprise-Wide Solutions required a $9,460 civil penalty.

Dhillon also emphasized public reporting as an enforcement input: "So I welcome the public sending me examples."

She set a standard for submissions, adding, "I don't want your hunches. I want examples and evidence, and we will run with those."

