RNC's McDaniel: DirecTV's 'Clear Bias' Exposed

After Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., hosted Tuesday night's House GOP presentation defending free speech and Newsmax, reelected Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel applauded the effort.

"DirecTV's decision to censor Newsmax — the fourth-highest rated program on cable TV — is a slap in the face to the voters who pay the network's bills," McDaniel wrote in a statement Wednesday. "The fact that DirecTV continues to support and pay full fees for smaller, hard-left networks shows that this is yet another instance of clear bias against conservatives."

Buck and 17 House GOP colleagues denounced DirecTV's deplatforming of Newsmax after the former Democrat-led Energy and Commerce Committee pushed AT&T and DirecTV to do just that nearly two years ago.

House Republicans speaking Tuesday night vowed to conduct oversight, if not deliver accountability and legislative action against the Big Tech companies that move to engage in political discrimination.

"I applaud House Republicans for taking important steps to hold DirecTV accountable for their censorship of Republican voices: Our system only works when all political viewpoints can be discussed and debated without fear of punishment," McDaniel's statement concluded.

DirecTV said it was taking Newsmax off its service as a "cost-cutting" measure — a similar claim made after it deplatformed OAN last year.

DirecTV continues to carry 22 liberal news channels, many with low ratings, and all get paid hefty license fees. Newsmax was seeking a small fee, as the nation's fourth highest-rated cable news channel.

