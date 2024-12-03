Dilbert Creator Adams to Newsmax: Woke Evaporated

Dilbert comic creator Scott Adams told Newsmax on Tuesday that wokeism feels to have faded into the background.

Speaking to "The Chris Salcedo Show" on the Washington Commanders football team making a possible return to their mascot of old, the Redskins, Adams said, "You can feel it everywhere," referring to the evaporation of cancel culture.

"But this is a weird one. You asked exactly the right person."

Adams explained that he, like many kids from his time, was told by his parents that he had Native American blood in him, but he never developed a complex about Native Americans as sports mascots.

"Because for the first 50 years of my life," he told Salcedo, "I had an Elizabeth Warren problem, which is that my family told me I was Native American, and I went to school where our team was the Warriors. So it was a, you know, Native American warrior. And then I went to college, and our mascot, once again, was a Native American guy with feathers and a warrior. And I thought to myself, you know, I like that. I thought I was a Native American. It didn't offend me at all."

"When I found out once I did a DNA test, not a trace, but apparently it was just something that a lot of a lot of parents told a lot of kids back then. Elizabeth Warren got into the same trouble. But I don't like Commanders because it sounds like the executives. I like the Warriors because it sounds like the players."

