Dick Morris to Newsmax: Best for Trump If Biden Stays in Race

Former President Donald Trump needs to just sit back and allow President Joe Biden's campaign to implode, political analyst Dick Morris said on Newsmax Saturday.

"He shouldn't interfere with that process by saying anything himself," Morris told Newsmax's "Saturday Report."

"You don't want Biden out of the race at this point. You want him to do just what he's doing, stay in and hobble to the end and get clobbered."

Meanwhile, ABC News's George Stephanopoulos, during his prime-time interview with Biden Friday, focused extensively on the issue of cognitive tests for Biden, and the president "doubled down on his refusal to do that," said Morris.

"Periodically, in politics you hit a bump in the road, and you can't get over it because people are focused on it," he said. "For example, a lot of times a candidate won't release his tax returns, and then that becomes the only issue because everybody wonders, Why not? I think the cognitive test is a version of that."

That means the issue of cognitive testing for Biden will "percolate to the top" of the race and dominate the discussion on Biden's age and ability to hold the White House, and it will "bedevil Biden throughout the race," Morris added.

But politically, the Trump campaign is in an "ideal situation," said Morris.

"Biden is wounded badly," he said. "He probably can't recover, but he's going to stay in the race and lose."

The Democrats realize that is what's going on, so that's why they are trying to get Biden out of the race, Morris said.

"But that could easily morph into a feeling of [we need to] stop pressuring him because we're hurting ourselves," he said.

