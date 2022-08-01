Dick Morris to Newsmax: Biden 'Weak Puppet' Over Pelosi's Asia Trip

President Joe Biden has taken the potential of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's controversial stop in Taiwan and turned it into an "overt manifestation of his own weakness," political strategist and author Dick Morris said on Newsmax on Monday.

"Nobody was probing him over Taiwan," Morris, the author of the bestselling "The Return: Trump's Big 2024 Comeback," said in an interview on Newsmax's "American Agenda." But now, working toward her visit and "maybe failing, maybe succeeding, he looks all over the place," said Morris. "He looks like the weak puppet that he is."

Meanwhile, the American policy with China and Taiwan is one of ambiguity, said Morris, adding that he prefers to call it "ridiculous confusion," as China says it owns Taiwan but Taiwan says it's a separate nation.

"Nobody uses the word independence, the 'I word,' said Morris. "That's all that's going on here. But in terms of this narrow controversy of Pelosi, it's ridiculous."

Meanwhile, Biden's weakness is "encouraging all of our adversaries to come out of the woodwork and oppose it, and it goes very deep," said Morris. "It goes to North Korea, to Russia, to Iran, and, of course, to China."

Trump has already pushed back against North Korea, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and more, said Morris, making him the only candidate to say, "I did it already."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!