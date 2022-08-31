Dick Morris to Newsmax: Putin's Actions Could Sour Gorbachev's Legacy

Russian President Vladimir Putin's actions in Ukraine go against the philosophies and vision of the Soviet Union's last leader, Mikhail Gorbachev, who died Tuesday and is being remembered as the person who removed the Iron Curtain and revitalized Russia's economy in the post-Soviet era, political analyst Dick Morris said Wednesday on Newsmax.

"I think that Ukraine is going to win this war," Morris, the author of The Return: Trump's Big 2024 Comeback," said on "National Report," adding that Gorbachev's policies were based on the fact that Russia could not afford its colonial empire.

"In occupying and owning Eastern Europe, Russia was essentially conquering people who were not willing to work to support themselves, because they were being run by the Russians," said Morris.

But there was a phrase in the Eastern Bloc that "was instructive," but said, "We pretend to work and they pretend to pay us," said Morris. "We pretend to work meant that we're not going to do hard work for them because we're slaves, and they pretend to pay us meant that they pay us in [useless] currency and we can't buy anything because we can't go to the stores — only the party elite can."

Ultimately, Russia's colonial empire could not continue to support eastern Europe's 450 million people, and neither can Putin, said Morris.

"We're seeing the economic squeeze on Russia and how it's draining their economy, and that's a subset really of the underlying fallacy in the Russian doctrine," said Morris.

Morris on Wednesday also discussed former President Donald Trump's endorsement of his book.

In the endorsement, Trump posted that the book "is a fantastic political analysis of what very well may be taking place in the not too distant future. Dick Morris is a #1 New York Times Bestselling Author, who is also a true political pro. Great book, get it now!!"

But Trump's "maybe" comment doesn't mean he won't be running in 2024, said Morris.

"He's going to run," said Morris. "Everybody knows that. I think that what he meant in there is the hard slog he's going to go through over the next year as he's harassed and attacked by the Democrats, not politically but judicially, all the investigations, all the phony scandals that they're dredging up, the phony archives scandal, the phony Jan. 6 scandal."

But Trump will persevere, said Morris.

"He could even be indicted for no reason, and he'll still run and still win," Morris said. "My book explains what they're going to do to him and how he's going to counter it. And I think that is the narrative that he found particularly useful in his reading of 'The Return.'"

