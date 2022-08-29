×
Tags: donald trump | 2024 | the return | dick morris

Trump Urges You to Read 'The Return': 'Fantastic Analysis'

(Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images)

Monday, 29 August 2022 08:35 PM EDT

Former President Donald Trump is urging Americans to read "The Return" by Dick Morris.

"'The Return' is a fantastic political analysis of what very well may be taking place in the not too distant future," Trump writes on his Truth Social platform. "Dick Morris is a #1 New York Times Bestselling Author, who is also a true political pro. Great book, get it now!!"

"The Return: Trump's Big 2024 Comeback," which has been featured on Amazon as a "#1 Bestseller" as well as in Publisher's Weekly, details how the Democrats have destroyed America's social, cultural, economic and political values, thus consolidating everyday Americans toward Republicans into a new majority.

"To start our search," Morris opens, "we must understand how the Democrats managed to turn out such a massive vote for one of the least electable people ever to run for president."

"So frail, senile, and demented was Joe Biden that Democratic strategists used the threat of the COVID virus to keep their candidate in his basement, behind a mask, shielded from public view.

"Nevertheless, the Democrats managed to win by expanding the size of the electorate."

Appearing on "Huckabee" in late July, Morris explains how Trump wanted him to write the book "'cause he wanted me to write about how he'll win in '24 and how it'll be different from '20."

"The big thing that bedeviled him was the voter fraud and the way the 2020 election turned out. And I believe we have hit on a formula to end it, and I explain it in the book."

