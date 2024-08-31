Dick Morris to Newsmax: Harris Campaign 'Now on Its Downward Trajectory'

It has not taken long for Americans to witness "the unraveling of Kamala Harris' candidacy," presidential campaign adviser Dick Morris told Newsmax on Saturday.

"I'm one of one of the first ones to predict her demise," Morris told "Saturday Report," equating the bump from Harris' becoming the Democrat nominee without a primary to a "summer vacation house rental."

"It's a Memorial Day to Labor Day kind of thing," he told host Rita Cosby. "It launched during the summer and it reached its apogee, I think, in July and August.

"And I think it's now on its downward trajectory."

Harris' sit-down interview with CNN — her first since announcing her candidacy — exposed her to Americans, Morris said, much like the debate exposed President Joe Biden.

"I think that the key was the interview with Dana Bash, because Bash confronted her with her flip-flops, something journalists don't usually do — certainly not Democratic journalists and Democratic candidates," he said. "And she listed them. She articulated them. She explained them. And Harris had no decent answers for them.

"The best she could say was, defensively, my ideals haven't changed or my values haven't changed."

You cannot put the genie back in the bottle when it was already out for the public to see, Morris added.

"The fact of the matter is that now people see Kamala Harris increasingly as switching her positions each hour, going with the wind one way or the other. And it increasingly will lead to the notion that she has no convictions," he said.

"And those she has have been covered up because they're too pro-left and too much in line with San Francisco values, as Trump likes to say.

"And once that happens to a candidate, there's no escape, because they can't prove that they haven't flip-flopped," Morris said.

"They have, and they flip-flop for a reason: because the voters didn't like their old positions, and they hope they like the new one.

"But the problem is that is the only ones you persuade that you've changed are the ones that you used to agree with you," he said.

