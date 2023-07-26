Dick Morris to Newsmax: Immunity Biggest Factor in Hunter Deal

A Delaware judge questioning immunity from future prosecution in Hunter Biden's plea deal with the Department of Justice is most notable for the deal falling apart, political strategist Dick Morris told Newsmax on Wednesday.

Biden pleaded not guilty to two federal tax charges Wednesday after the deal he struck with the DOJ unraveled when U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika, a Donald Trump appointee, questioned the terms of the agreement. The deal included expunging a gun charge once Biden had completed a diversion program, and immunity from future prosecution.

"The gun charge is not the big development here," Morris said on "John Bachman Now." "I think the big development is that she refused to accept that Hunter would be immune from further prosecution.

"This guy has failed to pay any taxes on his income from Ukraine or from Russia or from China or any of these allegedly corrupt transactions. … Apparently, the judge is not willing to accept this plea as a complete plea and is going to insist on an examination of the totality of Hunter Biden's offenses."

Morris, host of "Dick Morris Democracy" at 7:30 p.m. Saturdays on Newsmax, said whenever something goes wrong with Hunter Biden, expect former President Donald Trump to face the consequences. Morris expects Trump to soon be indicted by a federal grand jury in Washington, D.C., over the events of Jan. 6, 2021.

"Whenever there is a negative development for Hunter, they add another count to the indictments for Trump," said Morris, a former presidential adviser to Trump and Bill Clinton. "It's expected that tomorrow, the grand jury will be indicting Trump on yet a third set of charges, and that can't be unrelated to these developments today about the Hunter plea deal.

"When Hunter originally was within the crosshairs and it was announced they were going after him, they [indicted Trump] for the Stormy Daniels thing. Every time there's a negative about Hunter, there's an offsetting one about Trump by the grand jury or by the judicial system."

