Dick Morris to Newsmax: Biden, Security Team 'on the Payroll' of CCP

President Joe Biden is potentially going to be voted into an official House impeachment inquiry this week, which can expose him as being on the China payroll, according to presidential adviser Dick Morris on Newsmax.

"Biden was essentially not just seeking bribes, but on the payroll of the Chinese Communist Party," Morris told "Saturday Report." "They gave the University of Pennsylvania $58 million as a grant at the start of Biden's term and set up the Institute for Global Engagement and hired Joe Biden as the professor.

"At the end of his term as vice president when he was unemployed, China basically gave him a job."

It is not just Biden either, Morris told host Rita Cosby, adding it is they also "employed" Secretary of State Antony Blinken, currently bogged down in the Israel war on Hamas, and "nine others, high level national security people."

They "were all drawing hefty salaries from the University of Pennsylvania with funds from the Chinese Communist Party, and it's incredible," Morris added. "It literally meant that the Biden administration was on the Chinese payroll for four years before they became officially the national security team of the U.S."

Morris said he unveils it all in his new book "Corrupt: The Inside Story of Biden's Dark Money."

Morris also commented on this week's final Republican National Committee-sanctioned debate, saying it is akin to the NFL's Pro Bowl in that it is for the also-rans not competing in the Super Bowl the week prior.

"And that reminds me of this Republican primary: It's kind of this debate with people who are not going to win," Morris said. "The Super Bowl champion's already clear: Donald Trump.

"And they're sort of competing for honorable mention. I think that's really what we're looking at with the Republican field."

As for the general election, Trump is making strides with key voting blocs against Biden, including breaking Democrats' "dam" on the Black vote, according to Morris.

"The dam that has sort of held back the Black vote from voting Republican has been broken," Morris told Cosby. "There was kind of an almost-tribal loyalty to the Democratic Party, and this was kind of a birthright in the sense of the Black vote.

"But now that seems to be breaking.

"And once that dam gives and the underlying fact that most Black voters are much more active in fighting crime, much more determined to stop shoplifting, much more determined to focus on school choice than Biden is — once that fact is allowed to sort of percolated to the top — I think that the chance for a major break in the Black vote is not only possible, but it's actually here."

