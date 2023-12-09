Rudy Giuliani to Newsmax: Hunter 'Indictment Is a Sucker Indictment'

President Joe Biden's Justice Department's latest indictment of Hunter Biden comes conspicuously just hours after the House GOP issued a contempt of Congress warning for a Dec. 13 deposition, giving a convenient deflection, according to former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani on Newsmax.

"I believe this indictment is a sucker indictment," Giuliani told "Saturday Report." "Let's face it: It is an enormous amount of money. He's being charged for what he spent. He's not being charged for how he received it.

"How he received it as the biggest scandal in American history; it is being covered up."

Hunter Biden is a key House Oversight, Judiciary, and Ways and Means committees witness in the potential official vote for an official House impeachment inquiry vote next week. After years of hand-wringing by Biden critics and concerned Republicans, the DOJ delivers a long-called-for indictment of Hunter Biden — far too convenient in its timing, according to Giuliani.

Republicans allege President Biden is compromised by foreign influence purchasers through Hunter Biden, with the paper trail exposed by Oversight Chairman James Comer, R-Ky.

And Giuliani agreed in his appearance with host Rita Cosby.

"All that money or much of it came from enemies to the United States: Red China; a Ukrainian diplomat who was pro-Russian, by the way; a pro-Putin diplomat — no one makes that point — and from the wife of the mayor of Moscow, one of Putin's closest allies.

"So the bulk of that money is bribery money for the vice president of the United States to sell out this country."

Former President Donald Trump, having gotten this information before the 2020 presidential election, tried to warn the U.S. of the Biden paper trail, as once investigated by Giuliani.

"You can look to the favors that Biden then did," Giuliani continued. "For example, the woman that gave the $3.5 million is one of the top oligarchs in Russia. She's the only one not sanctioned five times by Joe Biden. Now he's had dinner with her twice; but, of course, the crooked press never points that out."

Hunter Biden's charges are an attempt to cover for the President Biden corruption allegations, according to Giuliani.

"This case is not about him paying taxes, not paying taxes, whatever: This is about selling out the United States, really for 30 years," Giuliani said.

Also, Giuliani said corrupt DOJ officials like special counsel David Weiss and like former FBI Director James Comey should be held accountable for the failure to bring Hunter Biden charges until one week before the congressionally subpoenaed deposition.

"This is to escape jail for David Weiss," Giuliani alleged. "Davis Weiss fixed the case, just like Comey did before him. And they all do it because nobody's ever held accountable.

"Comey should have been prosecuted for years ago for fixing the Hillary Clinton case. She was guilty as sin. I mean, fixing cases used to be a serious crime when I was a prosecutor. Now, I mean, everybody in the Justice Department does it."

The fix it also in on the 2024 presidential election, Giuliani concluded.

"And look, they have the Republican candidate for president ready to go on trial in four places — all of them with Democrat DAs. All of them in crooked Democrat cities, except the federal case [in South Florida], for things that are not even crimes.

"And we can't bring a charge against Biden?

"There are thousands of pieces of evidence that he committed the biggest bribe in the history of the United States, also the biggest bribe in the history of Ukraine."

