Dick Morris to Newsmax: Trump Making Progress on Economy

Dick Morris, an adviser to President Donald Trump, said Friday that midterm voters will soon realize how much better the president has made the economy.

Morris appeared on Newsmax's "Rob Schmitt Tonight" ahead of a speech Trump was giving in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, to tout the economy.

"This marks a very important in this campaign," Morris said, blaming much of the current economic climate on former President Joe Biden.

"People are coming to grips with this issue and realizing that Trump is, in fact, increasing wages and pay faster than the increasing prices," he added.

"They're seeing that we're getting to the bottom of this inflation issue."

Morris pointed out that recent economic data has shown that inflation is rising slower than the growth of wages.

"It's really having ... an important effect," Morris said. "It's a turning point in the election, and I think that polling next week will reflect that."

While Democrats try to blame Trump for the economy, Morris said, the president is "making progress."

"It doesn't sound like much, but the fact that prices went up by 1% slower than wages ... is like one of the first times in decades that that's happened," Morris said. "It shows that we're really making progress.

"Trump is finally taking this issue seriously and really addressing it in detail."

