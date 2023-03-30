Dick Morris to Newsmax: Trump 'Defiant' Amid Indictment

Political expert Dick Morris told Newsmax that former President Donald Trump is "defiant" in the wake of his indictment and believes it is "showing the hand of the Democratic Party."

Joining "Prime News" on Thursday, Morris, author of "The Return: Trump's Big 2024 Comeback," walked through his impressions after speaking with Trump about being indicted reportedly with more than 30 counts of business fraud in the Stormy Daniels hush money investigation.

"I spoke to President Trump at about 8:30 tonight ... and he said, 'How many points do you think this will gain me?' I think he's defiant. He understands how outrageous this is," Morris said.

Urgent: Dick Morris' bestselling "The Return" lays out Donald Trump's plan to defeat the investigations and political opponents. Get this book with FREE Offer and Save $28! See Offer Here Now

"People are always asking me, 'How could you work for [former President] Bill Clinton and Donald Trump?' Well, look at what the Democratic Party has become, and you get the answer to that question," he added.

Morris said the indictment "absolutely kills" the potential candidacy of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis "or anybody" who runs against Trump for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

"There's no place for DeSantis or anybody else to stand," continued the former campaign consultant. "Trump was 11 ahead of DeSantis in January, 18 in February, and 30 in two weeks ago, as from McLaughlin polling. I'll bet he's now 40 or 50 ahead."

Trump's indictment stems from the Manhattan district attorney's probe into former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen's $130,000 payment to Daniels for her silence.

In addition, the former president is dealing with three other criminal probes: one in Georgia over his alleged effort to overturn the 2020 election and two by Special Counsel Jack Smith in Washington, D.C., investigating whether an individual or entity interfered with the transfer of power after the 2020 presidential election and looking into Trump's handling of classified documents and other presidential records.

Urgent: Dick Morris says special counsel will not stop Trump and predicted DOJ attack. Get the book on Trump: "The Return" – Save $28 – Go Here Now

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!