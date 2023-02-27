Dick Morris to Newsmax: Trump Will Ban ESG Investments If Elected in 2024

Political analyst Dick Morris told Newsmax on Monday that former President Donald Trump would prohibit fiduciaries from considering climate change and other environmental, social and governance factors when they select retirement investment plans if he becomes president again.

As president, Trump issued an executive order banning such investments, but it was rescinded via executive order by President Joe Biden in May 2021. In November, the Department of Labor announced a rule removing barriers from such investments.

Morris appeared on “American Agenda” regarding his column Sunday that showed a video in which Trump said if elected in 2024, he will sign an executive order and work with Congress to pass a law “to keep politics away from America’s retirement accounts forever.”

Morris, a former presidential advisor to Trump and Bill Clinton, wrote “President Trump’s bold actions set the example for Republicans across the country to follow his lead in fighting ESG.”

Morris, author of the best-seller "The Return: Trump's Big 2024 Comeback" and host of "Dick Morris Democracy" on Newsmax, told “American Agenda” the Biden administration is using such tactics to divert money from the retirement savings of Americans and using it to fund its left-wing agenda.

“Since the Congress won't appropriate more money because the Republicans won't raise taxes,” Morris said,” “[the Biden administration is] using this as a backdoor method of funding all of the social research, social welfare and climate change projects by taking money from the 401Ks of people who have worked their whole lives … and risking them on chancy investments that have a lower rate of return.

“So the retirees will have to eat dog food, but at least they they're safe from climate change.”

