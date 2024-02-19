Dick Morris to Newsmax: Trump Toppling Pillars of Dem Base

Political analyst and author Dick Morris told Newsmax on Monday that of the four pillars that hold up the Democrat Party – Black people, Hispanics, single white women, and younger voters – former President Donald Trump is ahead in three – not a good sign for President Joe Biden.

"The Black vote at the moment, as your poll showed, is at 25% for Trump, and probably, by the time the election comes, will be over 30," Morris told "Rob Schmitt Tonight" and guest host Ed Henry." The Latino vote now is in the low 40s [for Trump] and most likely on Election Day, you're going to see Trump carrying the Latino vote, certainly outside of California.

"Then the biggest change is Gen Z voters, under 30, where Biden won by 25 points [in 2020], and now you have Trump ahead by 5 to 10.

Morris, a former presidential adviser to Trump and Bill Clinton, said no progress has been made with single white women, mostly because of abortion.

"But the important thing is, three of the [pillars] of the Democrat Party are now gone," he said.

