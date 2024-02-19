×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: dick morris | donald trump | democrats | poll | 2024 election | black | hispanics

Dick Morris to Newsmax: Trump Toppling Pillars of Dem Base

By    |   Monday, 19 February 2024 10:59 PM EST

Political analyst and author Dick Morris told Newsmax on Monday that of the four pillars that hold up the Democrat Party – Black people, Hispanics, single white women, and younger voters – former President Donald Trump is ahead in three – not a good sign for President Joe Biden.

"The Black vote at the moment, as your poll showed, is at 25% for Trump, and probably, by the time the election comes, will be over 30," Morris told "Rob Schmitt Tonight" and guest host Ed Henry." The Latino vote now is in the low 40s [for Trump] and most likely on Election Day, you're going to see Trump carrying the Latino vote, certainly outside of California.

"Then the biggest change is Gen Z voters, under 30, where Biden won by 25 points [in 2020], and now you have Trump ahead by 5 to 10.

Morris, a former presidential adviser to Trump and Bill Clinton, said no progress has been made with single white women, mostly because of abortion.

"But the important thing is, three of the [pillars] of the Democrat Party are now gone," he said.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Michael Katz

Michael Katz is a Newsmax reporter with more than 30 years of experience reporting and editing on news, culture, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Political analyst and author Dick Morris told Newsmax that of the four pillars that hold up the Democrat Party – Black people, Hispanics, single white women, and younger voters – former President Donald Trump is ahead in three – not a good sign for President Joe Biden.
dick morris, donald trump, democrats, poll, 2024 election, black, hispanics, women, gen z
237
2024-59-19
Monday, 19 February 2024 10:59 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved