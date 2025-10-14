Dick Morris to Newsmax: Charlie Kirk Embodied American Values

Political adviser Dick Morris on Tuesday praised Charlie Kirk on Newsmax for managing to stay true to his Christian values while accomplishing his political goals.

Morris, who has written "The Real Charlie Kirk" about the slain conservative leader, said Kirk was someone who honestly followed Christ in his teachings and approach.

Kirk was posthumously awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Donald Trump.

Kirk was assassinated while speaking at a Utah college last month.

"He believed in the concept of American debate," Morris said on "The Chris Salcedo Show" on what would have been Kirk's 32nd birthday. "Debate is the alternative to violence; Charlie Kirk embodied that."

Morris noted that Trump increased his share of the vote among people under 30 from 2020 to 2024 and said it was because he embodied Kirk's embrace of the Bible and his core values.

"Opposition to letting men participate in women's sports, opposition to transgender ideology," Morris said. "I think those are fundamental American values that helped Trump win and were fundamental to Charlie Kirk's message."

At the ceremony, Trump called Kirk a "visionary" and said he was "one of the greatest figures of his generation.

"He knew that the fight to preserve our heritage is waged not only on the battlefield and in the halls of power," Trump said, "but also in the hearts of our nation's youth."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com