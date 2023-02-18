Dick Morris to Newsmax: Derailment, Balloons Evidence of Biden's Failures

The Biden administration is showing its inability to deal with a crisis with its response to the Chinese spy balloon and other flying objects that have been shot down, and now with the aftermath of the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, that has left the surrounding area facing damages to the environment from the Norfolk Southern train's load of toxic chemicals, political strategist and author Dick Morris said on Newsmax Saturday.

"The administration is showing its inability to deal both with high tech and low tech in the course of the two weeks — the high tech of the spy satellites and understanding what their mission is and the low tech of the train derailment — and it's incapable of responding to crises," Morris, the best-selling author and host of Newsmax's "Dick Morris Democracy," said on "Saturday Report." "There's no nimbleness there. There's no ability to adjust quickly on the fly. And I think that politically this development and the failure of the attack on the balloon is going to continue to hurt [President Joe] Biden, and they can sink his ratings even more."

Morris, author of "The Return: Trump's Big 2024 Comeback," added that the back-to-back events "might even knock him out of the contention of the race because his ratings have been sinking anyway, and they probably go down a few more points for this."

The derailment has also hurt Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg's image because he failed to respond to the accident or visit the site.

"All the polling puts him third between Biden and Michelle Obama, and now I think he's really hurt his image," said Morris.

Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump is planning to visit East Palestine this coming Wednesday, and Morris said he thinks that is a "brilliant stroke" for his presidential race.

"The problem Trump has right now is that there are a lot of people who say, 'I like Donald Trump, I like what he did. I would vote for him again. I want him to run; and if he does, I'll support him.' But when they're asked who they support, they'll mention Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis or Nikki Haley or someone else," said Morris.

But without those answers, Trump's numbers would be in the 70-plus percentage range, and "there would be no question that he will be the nominee," said Morris.

Part of the problem, Morris said, is that Trump has not been making many personal appearances after his campaign announcement. But the visit to East Palestine, which overwhelmingly supported him in his presidential races, is a "marvelous way that he is campaigning, and he is in the race."

The visit will also help him more than if he only responded to Biden and Buttigieg on the disaster, as it will give evidence to the country that "he's running and you should vote for him," he added.

Further, visiting the small Ohio village will allow Trump a "hero's welcome." And "the contrast between Biden's absence and silence in Trump's presence and engagement will be absolutely a stirring event, and probably one that will have an important impact in the early maneuvering in the election," Morris concluded.

