×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: diana harshbarger | newsmax tv | china | contractors

Harshbarger to Newsmax: Subcontractors in China 'Embedded Bugs'

(Newsmax/"National Report")

By    |   Monday, 12 September 2022 11:58 AM EDT

Rep. Diana Harshbarger, R-Tenn., told Newsmax on Monday that "China is the biggest national security threat that we face in this country," because there are "so many things that they can do to embed" spying software.

Harshbarger said on "National Report" that "we know from … previous interactions with the Department of Homeland Security that there have been breaches with subcontractors in China, where they embedded bugs for software to spy on us, and that leads to security threats all over the country."

She added it "doesn't matter what you what you do," China provides "no authority to private rights, to companies' rights in the U.S., so we have to stop that." She added later said that there are "so many factors" and "so many things that they can do to embed" software.

Harshbarger said the bill she introduced "will make sure that we have a public database for these contractors if they have affiliations with … a contractor or subcontractor that does business with Chinese entities. That needs to be known to the public as well as to Congress."

Harshbarger also commented on the recent trip that a bipartisan delegation of legislators took to Taiwan, saying that it sends a message that China cannot "bully us not to talk to someone that we do business with. And Taiwan is a good partner, but … you have to remember [China is] going to do whatever they have to do with Taiwan at any cost, and they still believe that that belongs to … China, and we can't take a back seat in that argument because they are constantly bullying the place that makes 90-plus percent of the chips for this world is right in Taiwan."

She added: "We have to be a good partner for them and not let the CCP tell us who we can and cannot do business with."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Rep. Diana Harshbarger, R-Tenn., told Newsmax on Monday that "China is the biggest national security threat that we face in this country," because there are "so many things that they can do to embed" spying software.
diana harshbarger, newsmax tv, china, contractors
356
2022-58-12
Monday, 12 September 2022 11:58 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved