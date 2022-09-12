Harshbarger to Newsmax: Subcontractors in China 'Embedded Bugs'

Rep. Diana Harshbarger, R-Tenn., told Newsmax on Monday that "China is the biggest national security threat that we face in this country," because there are "so many things that they can do to embed" spying software.

Harshbarger said on "National Report" that "we know from … previous interactions with the Department of Homeland Security that there have been breaches with subcontractors in China, where they embedded bugs for software to spy on us, and that leads to security threats all over the country."

She added it "doesn't matter what you what you do," China provides "no authority to private rights, to companies' rights in the U.S., so we have to stop that." She added later said that there are "so many factors" and "so many things that they can do to embed" software.

Harshbarger said the bill she introduced "will make sure that we have a public database for these contractors if they have affiliations with … a contractor or subcontractor that does business with Chinese entities. That needs to be known to the public as well as to Congress."

Harshbarger also commented on the recent trip that a bipartisan delegation of legislators took to Taiwan, saying that it sends a message that China cannot "bully us not to talk to someone that we do business with. And Taiwan is a good partner, but … you have to remember [China is] going to do whatever they have to do with Taiwan at any cost, and they still believe that that belongs to … China, and we can't take a back seat in that argument because they are constantly bullying the place that makes 90-plus percent of the chips for this world is right in Taiwan."

She added: "We have to be a good partner for them and not let the CCP tell us who we can and cannot do business with."

