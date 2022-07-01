×
Tags: diana harshbarger | abortion | roe | filibuster

Rep. Harshbarger to Newsmax: 'Nothing's off the Table' for Dems on Abortion

(Newsfront/"National Report")

By    |   Friday, 01 July 2022 02:13 PM EDT

Democrats and the Biden administration are doing all they can do to push back on the Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade decision, Rep. Diana Harshbarger said Friday on Newsmax, but she hopes "common-sense-minded" senators will continue to block the push to end the filibuster so a vote on legislation can happen

"Nothing's off the table for the Democrats and the Biden administration and you know they've talked about packing the courts," the Tennessee Republican said on Newsmax's "National Report." "They talked about getting rid of the filibuster.

"Let's just pray that we have common-sense-minded senators who will say that that's not a good idea and will stand up and voice their opposition to this."

Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., have already pushed back on Biden's call to stop the filibuster so a vote can take place to codify Roe v. Wade, and Harshbarger said it's a "sad state of affairs" when there are only one or two senators who keep standing in the way of the progressive agenda.

"This should really wake Americans up to say this can absolutely happen, and you know Manchin holds the golden key," said Harshbarger. "I've heard him called President Manchin, and there's a good reason he has stood in the way of so many of these crazy ideas that the progressives want to implement.

"If it wasn't for Sen. Manchin, and Sen. Sinema, I don't know where we would be right now, but I hope they continue to push back. I hope they do not play to the pressure that I know can happen because you see what almost happened to one of our Supreme Court justices. These people will stop at nothing, and then they won't condemn what is wrong and unlawful."

Roe v. Wade was unconstitutional from the beginning in 1973, and states should always have had the right to determine abortion policy, said Harshbarger.

"These people think my body my right, but you know what this does? It gives all these unborn babies a chance to live, a chance for life," she added. "These people, they hate it because they've been brainwashed over 35-40-50 years to think it was a constitutional right in the first place when that was absolutely wrong."

Meanwhile, the court's ruling allowing the Biden administration to end the "remain in Mexico" program will have a "huge impact" on immigration, as migrants will "have freedom to go wherever they want and maybe, or maybe not show up for their court date," said Harshbarger. "Chances are they won't."

