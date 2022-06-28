Wisconsin Gov. Evers, AG Kaul Set to Legally Challenge State's 1849 Abortion Law

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers and state Attorney General Josh Kaul announced Tuesday they would soon file a direct challenge to Wisconsin's 1849 criminal abortion law banning nearly all abortions — including cases of rape or incest.

On his Twitter account, the Democrat Evers wrote, "We won't go back; we won't back down, and we are going to fight like hell."

Gov. Evers then expanded in the same tweet, posting an image blowup of the following quote: "I will never stop fighting to ensure every Wisconsinite has the right to consult their family, their faith, and their doctors and make the reproductive healthcare decision that is right for them — a decision that should be made without interference from politicians or members of the Supreme Court who don't know anything about their life circumstances, values, or responsibilities."

The Evers/Kaul declaration comes on the heels of a Madison.com piece, explaining the "1849 ban includes an exception when the life of the mother is at stake. Anti-abortion groups want to remove that provision and replace it with a requirement that physicians attempt to save a fetus alongside the mother in such a situation."

Also, in the same Madison.com story, "some Democrats and abortion rights supporters have questioned the validity of a law that had been on the books for 173 years but wasn't enforced due to the Roe decision.

"Abortion opponents want lawmakers to completely ban surgical abortions and to block medication abortions, a technology that wasn't around when the 1849 law was written."

New abortion legislation could encounter some political obstacles in the next few months, since a number of state House and Senate seats are up for grabs in the November midterms — along with Evers in the gubernatorial general election.

As such, politicians might choose to go the safe route, and simply wait on crafting any abortion legislation until the beginning of next year.

In the Madison.com piece, Republican state Rep. Donna Rozar, who last year worked with Right to Life Wisconsin to write a bill that bans abortions after a fetal heartbeat can be detected, expects lawmakers to buy time before addressing specific bills that ban abortions, fund foster care and adoption initiatives, or assist pregnancy resource centers.