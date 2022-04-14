Rep. Sessions to Newsmax: Agents on Horses in Migrant Clash Were Treated Unfairly

In the wake of the Breitbart report that the Del Rio Sector Horse Patrol Unit agents soon will be cleared of any wrongdoing, Rep. Pete Sessions, R-Texas, was happy to defend the agents' professional character while appearing on Newsmax's "Spicer & Co." Thursday night.

"Everything is fresh on [the border agents'] mind, because they have been taken advantage of by this president," said Sessions. "Talk to [the agents] about the last time anyone of major consequence came down to Arizona ... and oh, President Trump did. He came down and gave us what we needed. And backed us up."

A Breitbart News investigation has learned, through a source, the Department of Homeland Security will soon clear the Del Rio Sector Horse Patrol Unit agents of any wrongdoing, stemming from a high-profile incident last year where still photos gave the appearance of the horse-mounted border agents whipping migrants.

The Breitbart revelation, which was published Thursday, comes more than six months after DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas initially promised a speedy investigation into the alleged incident.

Seven months have passed since President Joe Biden excoriated the Del Rio Sector agents in public, saying, "There will be consequences" for the agents' alleged actions.

Sessions offered a blunt response to co-hosts Sean Spicer and Lyndsay Keith about Biden's comments.

"For the president of the United States, Mr. Biden, to make these claims, it is a slap in the face to federal law enforcement."

Citing the Breitbart report, the allegations against the agents occurred on Sept. 19, 2021, near a makeshift outdoor encampment holding roughly 15,000 mostly Haitian migrants at the time.

According to Breitbart, the accused agents were not allowed to perform their regular administrative duties, or have contact with migrants, while the DHS investigation was pending.

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV's including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here