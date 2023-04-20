Devin Nunes to Newsmax: 'Thank God' for Whistleblowers in Biden Circle

Republicans in Congress investigating alleged corruption among the Biden family owe a debt to whistleblowers who have come forward, Trump Media and Technology Group CEO Devin Nunes told Newsmax.

"Just in the week that we found out that now there were the nine Biden family members that receive some of this money now," Nunes told Thursday's "The Chris Salcedo Show," referring to revelations from Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., chair of the House Oversight Committee. "So the Republicans have a lot of work to do.

"But, thankfully, they're starting to peel the onion back and we're getting some information. And thank God there's whistleblowers who will come forward in this government.

"Because, look, if there's not, it's going to be tough for us to – for the United States of America – to survive without people, good people doing the right thing."

The investigation into potential tax crimes committed by Hunter Biden pale in comparison to some of the other reported revelations on the infamous laptop, Nunes told host Chris Salcedo.

"I'm glad that this whistleblower's coming forward," Nunes continued. "But how about all the other crimes that are on the Hunter Biden laptop, Chris? What about the drug use? What about the prostitution? I mean, it goes on and on. What about the money that came from China, Russia, Ukraine? It's incredible."

If not for being the son of President Joe Biden, Hunter Biden would have been prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law a long time ago, Nunes concluded.

"Well, well, well, here we go, right?" Nunes began. "We've all wondered why, if any normal American would have had the Hunter Biden laptop, if that would have been the Chris Salcedo laptop, Chris, you would have been arrested, rightfully so, and charged with probably no less than a dozen crimes, maybe more, and that hasn't happened.

"So what's interesting about this is specifically just tax. Just taxes, just the tax issue. Now we don't know what the whistleblower's going to say yet, but, you know, yeah, taxes are really important and tax fraud is illegal."

