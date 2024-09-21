Rep. D'Esposito to Newsmax: N.Y. Trump Rally Security Praised

Rep. Anthony D'Esposito, R-N.Y., commended local and federal law enforcement for ensuring the safety of attendees at former President Donald Trump's Long Island rally following two recent assassination attempts targeting Trump.

D'Esposito expressed gratitude on Newsmax for the extensive security measures taken at former President Donald Trump's campaign rally at Nassau Coliseum on Long Island last Wednesday, highlighting the collaboration between local and federal law enforcement agencies.

"Thank God the president is safe," D'Esposito said during an appearance on "Saturday Report."

D'Esposito emphasized the effective coordination of law enforcement agencies in securing the rally, which saw an estimated 40,000 attendees, including 16,000 inside the venue and around 20,000 outside.



Newsweek reported that while the U.S. Secret Service ran rally security, Nassau County officials and state police coordinated with the federal agency to secure the outside of the venue.

"The Nassau County Police Department did a phenomenal job in keeping nearly 40,000 people safe," he stated. "Everyone was happy; everyone was safe."

The rally, one of Trump's first since the second assassination attempt on Sunday, was held under heightened security. Visible measures included sharpshooters, bomb-sniffing dogs, helicopters, and undercover operatives within the crowd. Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman described the security strategy as "airtight" and highlighted the cooperation of federal, state, and local law enforcement and Homeland Security partners.

"This is now two assassination attempts in the last nine weeks; the perimeter clearly was breached. And that is something that's going to be investigated by the special committee on the assassination attempt on President Trump," D'Esposito added.

"For this event, we have to keep it airtight ... All working together, our federal, state, and law enforcement and Homeland Security partners. This will be a very, very safe place," Blakeman told CBS News.

The rally marked Trump's effort to galvanize support in New York, where he told his followers, "We are going to win New York."

D'Esposito ended his interview by praising law enforcement efforts again, saying, "My hats off to all of them. The Nassau County Police Department and all those involved in keeping President Trump and those at the rally safe did an outstanding job."

