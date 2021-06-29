Dershowitz to Newsmax TV: Trump Not Out of Danger of Prosecution

Former President Donald Trump and his business are nowhere near to out of the danger of having criminal charges filed against them, despite his attorney's statement that Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. isn't planning to indict them, Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz tells Newsmax.

"We know the attorney general of New York (Letitia James) for office on the campaign pledge to get Trump," Dershowitz told Newsmax's "American Agenda." "We know that the DA is still looking for some cases, perhaps not based on hush money but based on technical violations, that are rarely pursued against businessmen. We know he's not out of the woods. They're out to get him."

Trump attorney Ronald Fischetti told Politico Monday that he asked Vance's office last week about details of the charges it may file, and said the DA doesn't plan to seek charges in the office's probe into hush money or real estate manipulations.

"They're searching high and low for any criminal conduct," Dershowitz told Newsmax. "They would like to get Trump himself. I don't think they will but they will get people close to him or in his company. They're not going to give up until they have some trophies and the trophies are people who were in the Trump Organization."

For example, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani had his law license suspended because of comments he made on television about the 2020 election.

"They went after him on charges that they never go after lawyers on, for statements he made on television and without giving him the hearing or any opportunity to present evidence that he was not aware that any of the statements were false," said Dershowitz. "This is selective prosecution. It's a misuse of the justice system and whether you're a Democrat like me or a Republican. You should be concerned about the misuse of the legal system."

And that is a dangerous precedent, said Dershowitz.

"If the prosecution is allowed to go willy-nilly after people without a systematic, single standard, anybody's vulnerable," he said. "If a prosecutor just has it in for somebody, they can go after him. We need to have equal justice under the law. We need to make sure that there isn't one law for friends and one law for enemies or one law for Republicans and one for Democrats...if you weaponize the law, it can be used against anybody."

New York's prosecutors are area also seeking a crime to pin on Trump or the organization, and that is also "very dangerous," said Dershowitz. "They did it with Al Capone, obviously, but you know, he was the head of the Mafia. to go after a former president and former president's family and former president's company, searching for crime, t's going to be a terrible precedent because it will be used by Republicans against Democrats. One can easily imagine if the Republicans take over in a few years of going after Hunter Biden. That would be equally wrong."

Meanwhile, Giuliani can appeal the loss of his law license, Dershowitz said, but he thinks "he's cooked in front of the appellate division. They've already said it's likely that there will be permanent sanctions. I think his best chance will be in the United States Supreme Court...I think (it) will take a case like this because they will see selective prosecution and they will see that he had a First Amendment right to go on television, even if he ended up being wrong, even if what he said was not truthful."

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, and major OTT platforms like Roku, Youtube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizion and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here