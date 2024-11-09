Rep. Van Orden to Newsmax: 'It's Time for a Reckoning'

Rep. Derrick Van Orden, R-Wis., told Newsmax "the American public has caught on" to what he described as a pattern of deception from the Democratic Party and coastal elites and said that "it's time for a reckoning."

Van Orden, recently reelected to Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District, spoke Saturday on "The Count," expressing strong views on what he called a "mandate by the American people" for change. He criticized Democrats, the Justice Department, and media institutions, arguing that the public has become aware of alleged "lies" perpetuated by these groups.

"We were given a mandate by the American people, and now it's time for a reckoning," Van Orden said.

He pointed directly at the Department of Justice, suggesting that those who "weaponized" it against Americans should leave their posts.

"Do yourself a favor and throw all your desk contents in a cardboard box and walk out of the office," he said.

Van Orden described the priorities of many Americans as simple and straightforward: "security, prosperity, and freedom." He asserted that these goals transcend political lines and demographics.

"All of the buffoonery that the Democrat Party has been saying that the Republicans are going to do is just simply a lie," he said. "When you tell half the United States of America that they're insurrection-fomenting garbage Nazis, it's going to have an effect on the polls."

The congressman also took aim at "legacy media" and what he called "corporate media," contending that these outlets were complicit in spreading misinformation about conservatives.

"They got cold busted," he said.

"The Democrat Party and the elites, the coastal elites, have been caught lying in America. The American public has caught on to them, and it's game over for them."

Van Orden urged media outlets to "start telling the truth and let the American people decide," cautioning that if they fail to shift direction, "they are going to go out of business."

