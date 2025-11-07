Sununu to Newsmax: Flying Remains Safe

As the government shutdown enters its sixth week and air traffic control and airport security workers go without pay, Chris Sununu, the president and CEO of Airlines for America stressed to Newsmax flying remains safe.

Sununu, the former governor of New Hampshire, said on "Finnerty" that no matter who gets the blame for the shutdown, it will affect both Democrat and Republican travelers.

"From the airline perspective, we just want to focus on safety," Sununu said. "That's what the transportation secretary and FAA administrator are focused on."

Sununu said airlines are struggling with the shutdown as the government orders 10% of flights canceled.

He said he hopes the flight cancellations lead to all Americans putting more pressure on their representatives to approve a spending bill and end the shutdown.

"We don't care what the next bill looks like to open up the government," Sununu said. "Vote for that one, because you've said no 14 going on 15 times now, and it's having a real issue with all of America's commerce."

Sununu said airlines are losing $100 million a day with flights being canceled, while lamenting the government employees have gone more than 40 days without a paycheck.

"And do they have anything to do with the politics on the Hill?" Sununu said. "No, none."

But Sununu stressed flying remains safe.

"The system is safe," Sununu said. "We can guarantee that because that's why we're slowing things down."

"That's why they're driving the cancellations to ensure that safety," Sununu added.

Sununu said he had no worries about flying with his family.

"Do you think any pilots getting in a plane and taking that plane off, thinking that it's not safe?" Sununu said. "That would never happen, right?"

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com