Rep. Meuser to Newsmax: 'Unbelievable' Dems Arguing Against SAVE Act

"It's unbelievable" Democrats are arguing against the SAVE Act, and not voting for the legislation is "frankly, undermining democracy," Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Pa., said on Newsmax.

"They're debating it right now on the House floor," Meuser told "Newsline" Wednesday of the legislation, which would require noncitizens to be removed from state voter rolls and require new applicants to provide documentary proof of U.S. citizenship.

"And I want to get down there and debate it myself. It's unbelievable that the Democrats are arguing against only American citizens can vote. They are coming, up conjuring all these, xenophobic claims. It's outrageous.

"Only citizens should vote, U.S. citizens," he said.

"Every country allows only their citizens to vote and to demand something other shows that they're interested in illegal aliens, illegal immigrants, the millions and millions and millions that that have entered our country over the last three-and-a-half years," he added.

"They want to give them the right to vote. So not voting for this is, is frankly, undermining democracy by allowing those who are not citizens to vote. It's illegal, and we're going to pass this bill and we'll see if any Democrats join us."

Even if it passes the GOP-controlled House, the legislation is unlikely to advance through the Democrat-led Senate. The Biden administration also said it's strongly opposed because it says safeguards already are in place to verify voter eligibility and enforce the law against noncitizens trying to cast ballots.

