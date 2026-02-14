Tenney to Newsmax: Dem SAVE Act Claims 'Misogynist'

Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., on Tuesday called Democratic opposition to the SAVE Act "misogynist," pushing back on claims that the election integrity bill would disenfranchise women and arguing instead that the legislation is necessary to protect against voter fraud.

Speaking in response to criticism of the bill, Tenney during an appearance on Newsmax TV's "The Count," accused Democrats of relying on "staff prepared talking points" rather than addressing what she described as practical realities surrounding voter identification requirements.

Tenney pointed to her own experience as a divorced woman to counter concerns that documentation requirements would disproportionately burden women who have changed their names.

"I am a divorced woman," Tenney said.

"I got married and I got a different name, and then I got divorced and I went back to my maiden name."

Although her divorce occurred more than two decades ago, she said she is still sometimes required to produce documentation, such as her divorce decree, to verify her identity for legal or financial matters.

"But still today, when I need to do a life insurance policy or anything else I may do, I need to dig out my old divorce decree so I can prove that I am indeed Claudia Tenney and not my married name.

"So these are things that guarantee that we do not allow identity theft, and to make sure that we know who the person is they say they are and we have one citizen, one vote," she added.

Democrats have argued that provisions in the SAVE Act requiring proof of citizenship could create hurdles for married or divorced women whose legal names may not match their birth certificates, potentially complicating voter registration.

Tenney dismissed those concerns, contending that opposition to the bill amounts to support for weakening election safeguards.

"The only reason not to support this would be to support undermining election integrity," she said, alleging that without stricter requirements, elections could be vulnerable to non-citizen voting or multiple ballots cast by the same individual.

Tenney also cited her role on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, referencing a congressional delegation trip to Honduras last fall to observe that country’s elections.

She described what she characterized as strict identification procedures there, including the public posting of voter photos and names outside polling locations, presentation of government-issued identification, proof of address, and biometric verification.

"Honduras, you know, before you walk into a precinct, there is a picture and your name outside the door before you walk into the classroom," she told Newsmax.

"When you go into the classroom, you have to present a valid government ID, along with something that proves that the address on your valid ID is yours.

And then a third step. You have to go through biometrics to prove you are who you say you are.

"You know, this is a third world country and [President Donald] Trump is right. The purpose of this is so they can cheat when they see things aren't going their way and they don't have something to run on.

"This is what they look to. And it's really unfortunate.

"I think what the Democrats are saying is not only racist, it's misogynist," she added.

The SAVE Act remains the subject of debate in Congress, with supporters framing it as a measure to bolster election integrity and critics warning it could create new barriers to voter participation.