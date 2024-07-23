Donald Trump to Newsmax: Dems Running 'a Big Con Game'

After long predicting President Joe Biden would not be the Democrats' nominee, Republican nominee Donald Trump blasted the hypocrisy of his political opponents calling him a "threat to democracy" while they run "a big con game" of disenfranchising voters.

"It was a big con game," Trump told Newsmax's "Rob Schmitt Tonight" guest host Sebastian Gorka in an exclusive 15-minute phone interview. "Keeping him in was a con game."

Not only did Biden get exposed in the debate last month, but things have only gotten worse for Democrats, Trump said.

"This has been a very active period, to put it mildly. But I would say from the debate on, this has been a rather active period in the world of politics. The debate night was a very big moment, and then you had a series of events.

"And then, of course, you had last Saturday. That was a tough one. That was the shooting. That was real bad.

"And, you know, you've had a lot of big things happen in the meantime."

Regardless of whether Vice President Kamala Harris enjoys a "honeymoon" polling period as effective as some pollsters predict, Trump noted it remains "very early" in the presidential election cycle.

"It's about the same on polls," Trump said. "I don't know that it stays here."

The fact that anyone claims to have been surprised by Biden's poor debate and alleged cognitive decline is actually more surprising than anything, according to Trump.

"I saw it immediately during the debate — the debate was a big moment because that sort of revealed things, and, you know, he didn't do exactly well in the debate — but I got that very early," Trump said, calling "everybody" complicit in a cover-up.

"Look, everybody is, you know, what about his doctor? He's a doctor that keeps writing out these wonderful doctor reports. Tell me about him.

"And this took place long before this. This took place when he was locked up in his basement during COVID, where he would never come out. And he was in a basement for a long period of time.

"I'd say, 'When is this guy coming out to speak?' And he virtually didn't come out. It's a very sad, very sad state of affairs for this country."

Americans and the country have suffered because of the "con game," Trump said.

"And look what's happened in the last period of time; look what's happened in the last three and a half years to our country," he said. "We've been overrun with hundreds of thousands and millions of, frankly, criminals from jails, mental institutions, people from mental institutions, I mean.

"And by the way, terrorists at a level that nobody has ever seen before, Sebastian," Trump claimed. He added: "Nobody's ever seen terrorists coming into our country at the level that they're coming in right now. It's terrible."

