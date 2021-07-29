Sen. Ron Johnson to Newsmax: Dems to Make Americans Dependent on Government

Sen. Ron Johnson warned on Newsmax that Democrats would make Americans, through the rolling out of more entitlements, dependent on the Democratic Party.

Appearing Thursday on "The Balance With Eric Bolling," Johnson said: "So when [the Democrats] have the full power, or there's Obamacare ... or there's the Bernie Sanders budget here, they're going to load in as many new entitlements to make Americans dependent on government, which means dependent on the Democrat party."

Johnson's allusion to making Americans dependent on Democrats through more entitlements may refer to several government programs since President Joe Biden took office in 2021. Such programs could include the federal child tax credit (CTC). According to WND, the new CTC would increase spending from $2,000 per child to $3,600. Additionally, 42.3 million Americans are reported to be on food stamps — a 15% increase since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Johnson added that in the "last few years about 20% of GDP" (gross domestic product) is spent on federal government programs. But this year, spending has been ratcheted up to 25%.

That's an enormous increase, he said.

