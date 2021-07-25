Sen. Ron Johnson Blasts Biden For Policies That Divide Nation

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., on Sunday slammed President Joe Biden for further dividing the nation.

In an interview on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures,” Johnson railed at administration policies that have emphasized spending and weakened the military.

“You talked about a divided nation, he should stop dividing the nation and he's done nothing to unify and heal the nation as he said in his Inaugural address,” Johnson charged.

“We need a strong America and you don't strengthen America by weakening it with massive debt and newest entitlements, more deficit spending,” he added. “We have to concentrate on having a powerful military and the Biden administration is doing everything that they can to weaken the military.”

According to Johnson, reducing the military and the Department of Homeland Security from a budget standpoint only weakens U.S. standing in the world.

“Crawling back with a deal with Iran, what he's doing in Afghanistan, the travesty that's going to create, he's showing weakness globally and our adversaries know that and they will act on that,” Johnson warned.

The Senator also railed at the lack of transparency about what China knows about both Hunter Biden and Joe Biden’s business dealings.

“That’s the $64,000 question,” he said, calling the Bidenes’ dealings a “vast web of foreign financial entanglements with China.”

“Sen. [Charles] Grassley [R-Iowa] requested Secret Services records from 2009 and 2014, the day after a Time magazine article was published talking about [Ukraine company] Burisma — and [Biden] supposedly ended the Secret Services protection,” Johnson said.

“The agencies are covering for the Bidens and they have always been covering for them even though he ended Secret Service protection,” he charged.

Johnson weighed in on the bipartisan infrastructure effort, but said he doesn’t understand it.

“ I don't understand why any Republican would cooperate with them in passing this reckless spend and tax spree,” he said. “What they are doing by pulling out the infrastructure, the thing that everybody agrees on, that's going to create a … hole the Democrats will fill with more entitlement spending. I don't know why any Republican would cooperate with that.”

