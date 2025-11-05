DeMaio to Newsmax: Tuesday Voting Released a 'Blue Wave'

Republican California State Assemblyman Carl DeMaio told Newsmax that voting on Tuesday revealed a "blue wave" on America’s political landscape.

DeMaio told "The Chris Salcedo Show" on Wednesday that political analysts who say Republicans didn’t take it on the chin from the voting results are way off the mark.

"I disagree with the notion," said DeMaio, "that it was not a bad night or a blue wave.

"It was a blue wave and here's why — Republicans didn't show up."

It's that simple, he said.

DeMaio said that it might have been different if President Donald Trump was on the ballot.

"Trump was not at the top of the ballot," DeMaio said, "and so I have a warning for Republicans across the country: Do not get complacent."

He warned that conservatives need to be involved.

"You need to rise up, you need to fight, take to the streets," DeMaio added.

The California Republican said there’s a lesson to be learned from Tuesday.

"Get to the polls, because if Republicans lose in the midterm, and right now, these numbers from last night in blue and purple states are awful for Republicans.

"If Democrats take the House majority, it is over for President Trump in terms of his agenda."

He said it’s not all over, there’s time to recover.

"So we have 12 months to get ready; I hope this is a wake-up call."

California voters approved the congressional redistricting plan pushed by Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom.

DeMaio said he’s already acted against it.

"This morning, we filed a lawsuit with the federal court system because we don't have any faith that the liberal justices of the California Supreme Court are going to do anything.

"They're not lapdogs, but it's still a Hail Mary pass.

"Newsom was open about the redistricting plan being a direct response to Republicans in red states also setting up new congressional district boundaries to help their chances in the midterms.

DeMaio said he will do what it takes to help draw conservatives to the polls for the midterm voting.

"I'm fighting to get the California voter ID initiative put on the ballot, because that's the best thing approximating Trump to draw out voters."

That’s a big part of it he said, but not all, he said.

"But it's also what we need to do to restore the integrity of elections and fairness and public trust."

The day after Republicans were hit with notable electoral defeats, highlighted by democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani winning the mayor's job in New York, President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that Americans now have a clear choice between communism and common sense.

