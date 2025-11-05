Trump: We Must Choose Communism or Common Sense

The day after Republicans suffered bruising electoral losses, including a victory by democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani in New York's mayoral election, President Donald Trump said Wednesday that Americans must choose between communism and common sense.

He added that under his administration, he will never let communism prevail.

"After last night's results, the decision facing all Americans could not be more clear," Trump said in a speech in Miami marking the first anniversary of his election to a second term.

The speech aired live on Newsmax and the Newsmax2 free online streaming platform.

"We have a choice between communism and common sense," he said.

"Does that make sense to you? It's common sense or communism.

"And, you know, you take a look back a thousand years — it hasn't worked. If it worked, we'd be using it, I guess, but it hasn't worked.

"Our opponents are offering an economic nightmare.

"We're delivering an economic miracle. … They want higher spending for government and illegal aliens.

"We want bigger paychecks for American workers and American families, and that's what we're delivering. You see that they stand for crime and chaos and corruption.

"We stand for law and order and justice, and also strong borders.

"They put America last. We put America first.

"And as long as I'm in the White House, the United States is not going communist in any way, shape, or form. We'll stop it.

"We're going to stop it. Stop this nonsense."

Mamdani became the first socialist and Muslim mayor in New York's history with a resounding victory over former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who ran as an independent, and Republican Curtis Sliwa.

Mamdani, 34, ran on an aggressive socialist agenda promising fare-free transit and rent freezes, along with higher taxes on corporations and high earners. He also gained attention for his outspoken criticism of Israel and support for the Palestinian cause.

Mamdani, a member of the Democratic Socialists of America, has denied being a communist. But Trump referred to Mamdani as a "100% communist lunatic" in June, and other detractors of the mayor-elect, including former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, have branded him a communist as well.

"You know, I said [as] they were voting last night, you can have a communist [Mamdani] or a thug [Cuomo], and they took the communist," Trump said. "You know, it's pretty amazing.

"We could have done a little better in terms of candidates."

Republicans were defeated in gubernatorial races in New Jersey and Virginia, and in the attorney general race in Virginia.

In California, voters approved a ballot initiative allowing Democrats to redraw congressional maps, undercutting GOP redistricting efforts in Texas and other states.

"On November 5, 2024, the American people reclaimed our government," Trump said. "We restored our sovereignty.

"We lost a little bit of sovereignty last night in New York. But we'll take care of it.

"Don't worry about it. We rescued our economy, regained our liberty, and together we saved our country."

