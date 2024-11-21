Pete Hegseth to Newsmax: Senate Meetings 'Going Great'

As backers of President-elect Donald Trump's agenda are urging Republican senators to get behind the nominees and at least bring them to committee, Pete Hegseth, defense secretary nominee, told Newsmax the process is "going great."

"Going great, going great – appreciate the opportunity to meet with senators," Hegseth told Newsmax White House congressional correspondent Kilmeny Duchardt in the halls of Congress on Thursday morning.

Hegseth is making the rounds with Vice President-elect JD Vance as they conduct meetings with senators in the nomination process before the Senate's advise-and-consent role.

"Appreciate the vice president's time here, and obviously, I'm honored that the president-elect will nominate me and support me in the process," Hegseth told Duchardt.

Hegseth has been a target of Democrats seeking to halt Trump's agenda, including whipping up controversy over a past sexual assault allegation, to which Hegseth contended was consensual and denied any wrongdoing.

After the release of the police report that ultimately led to the dropping of allegations against Hegseth, a spokeswoman for the Trump transition team said early Thursday that the "report corroborates what Mr. Hegseth's attorneys have said all along: The incident was fully investigated and no charges were filed because police found the allegations to be false."

