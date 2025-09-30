Deborah Birx to Newsmax: Respect for Women in Military Is Up

In the wake of an important meeting of military commanders with Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and President Donald Trump on Tuesday, Newsmax host Katrina Szish noted that recruiting numbers for women in the military are rising.

Former White House COVID response coordinator and veteran Dr. Deborah Birx said on "American Agenda" that "there's a lot of respect now for women in the military."

Hegseth spoke to a group of 800 admirals and generals and their top enlisted advisers at Marine Corps Base Quantico in Virginia on Tuesday. He stated that the United States should prioritize military planning as well as across-the-board physical fitness standards.

"I think you get amazing leadership and management and budgetary training," Birx said. "I mean, at the time, I was a physician and I'm like, 'I'm doing my job seeing patients. Why do I have to learn how to manage teams and learn how to do budgeting?' But I use that all the time now.

"And I think what people should be surprised at how much the military invests in you when you're part of them."

Birx noted that her time in the military taught her just how much the families support each other.

"I remember when I got pregnant and had children after my fellowship, and I was seeing patients and it was a privilege for 25 years, I saw patients in the military," she said. "I mean, it was really extraordinary to be able to constantly ground yourself in the care of others.

"But I think you don't realize that. You also have to say, 'If I'm deployed, who's going to take care of my kids?' And you see that all the potential that you would be deployed. So you're always at the ready."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com