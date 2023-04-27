×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: deborah birx | gain-of-function | research | covid-19 | guidelines | scientists

Dr. Birx to Newsmax: Gain-of-Function Labs Need Strict Guidelines

By    |   Thursday, 27 April 2023 08:26 PM EDT

Dr. Deborah Birx, former White House COVID-19 response coordinator, told Newsmax that laboratories conducting gain-of-function research need to implement strict guidelines.

Joining "The Record with Greta Van Susteren" on Thursday, the health professional emphasized the need to ensure research safety so another lab leak, like potentially what occurred with COVID, does not occur.

"This country has not taken viral diseases seriously," Birx stated. "We've spent so much money worrying about AMR [antimicrobial resistance] and zoonotic events. Yet, we have viruses circulating in humans that we're not diagnosing, that we're not developing treatments for, and we're not developing vaccines for."

Birx further argued that scientists need to reevaluate the gain-of-function research being done and "ensure that every institution and every research institution is following very strict guidelines."

"We restrict those agents that we knew could actually kill individuals for decades — and they're very tightly controlled. But we have been very blasé about many viruses out there that can be altered," she emphasized.

Birx later urged that United States embassies in foreign countries test wastewater to understand what diseases are circulating worldwide.

"We wouldn't have to wait for another country to tell us. We would know what's circulating in the population," she insisted.

When criticizing the World Health Organization (WHO) for its blind spot on COVID when it first emerged, Birx was careful to still advocate for the necessity of global cooperation in fighting diseases.

"I think we need a parallel system that really allows us to go beyond the WHO," Birx said.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Dr. Deborah Birx, former White House COVID-19 response coordinator, told Newsmax that laboratories conducting gain-of-function research need to implement strict guidelines.
deborah birx, gain-of-function, research, covid-19, guidelines, scientists
298
2023-26-27
Thursday, 27 April 2023 08:26 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved