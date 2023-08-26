×
Dick Morris to Newsmax: First Debate Was Beneath Trump

Saturday, 26 August 2023 02:22 PM EDT

Political adviser Dick Morris told Newsmax that it wasn't until retrospectively looking at the first GOP presidential primary debate that he realized it was beneath former President Donald Trump.

"When I [initially] considered whether Trump should participate or not and suggested that he not, it was because I thought he would be criticized, there would be bias and all of that," Morris told "Saturday Report."

"I didn't realize the reason for him to stay away was that it was beneath his dignity — that to get in the middle of that catfight would be beneath the office of the presidency."

"But having seen the debate," Morris continued, "I think that the closer every candidate was to Trump, the better they did. Vivek Ramaswamy, who was the strongest pro-Trump opponent of Trump ... did the best."

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

Saturday, 26 August 2023 02:22 PM
