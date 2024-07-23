Donald Trump to Newsmax: Debates Are for 'Exposing People'

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump told Newsmax he cannot wait to debate Vice President Kamala Harris and expose her to the American people.

"I like to debate, but I like to debate for the country, not for myself," Trump told "Rob Schmitt Tonight" guest host Sebastian Gorka in an exclusive 15-minute phone interview.

"Generally speaking, I think, you know, it's a great way of exposing people.

"It's a great way of finding, whether or not – number one – whether or not they're capable. And also, their ideas. Look at her ideas.

"If she won, she'd go right back to open borders and destroy the rest of the country. Our country is being destroyed. You know it. I know it. I'm not sure they know it."

Trump said Americans are rejecting the Democrat playbook of allowing "totally unvetted or unchecked" migrants into the country illegally and giving them pathways to register to vote.

"They have some kind of a game," Trump said. "One little piece of their game is trying to register these people to vote.

"But, you know, they do it other ways also, so it's not just that.

"But it's hard to believe that anybody would want to see open borders where people come in totally unvetted or unchecked. Really hard to believe."

And Harris would have to answer in the debate on her prosecutorial record in San Francisco, according to Trump.

"She destroyed the city of San Francisco," Trump said. "She was the worst. She was the worst at everything.

"She was the worst vice president, and he was the worst president [Joe Biden] – by the way, he was the worst president we've ever had – and her ratings are lower than his ratings.

"So I don't know how she can do well, but maybe she can."

He added: "It's a crazy world out there. She's terrible. You look at what happened to San Francisco, and a lot of people blame her. She was a prosecutor out there, and she was terrible, and she did a terrible job.

"San Francisco is a different place, not even livable in many ways. I hate to say that, but it's not even livable in many ways. They've got to get that together. They're going to lose that city.

"And who would have thought 15 years ago you would have been saying something like that?"

As her vice presidency, it has been a failure on the level of Biden's, Trump added.

"She was the border czar, and essentially, she never went to the border," he said. "She went once, but she went into a location where you would love to have dinner, you know, very soft.

"There was a location where nothing was happening. And they knew that. So, she essentially never went to the border."

Immigration was the No. 1 voting issue in the Republican primary.

"The border was the worst border anywhere in the world, probably in the history of the world, for the most part," Trump said. "And I think you're going to have, by the time, hopefully, we get them out, you're going to have 20 million people coming in – many from prisons, many from jails and prisons. If you think of it, there is a slight difference.

"And also many from mental institutions and even insane asylums, they're emptying out into our country, and also many, many terrorists are pouring into our country.

"And she's the worst border person in history. And yes, guys like Tom Holman or Brandon Judd, they will tell you there's never been anything like it."

