Dean Phillips to Newsmax: Politics Has Become 'Anger-tainment'

In a Monday Newsmax interview, Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn. urged Americans to reject divisive political rhetoric and embrace more inclusive dialogue, describing his vision for a political landscape focused on unity and respect rather than hostility.

Congressman Phillips, a former 2024 Democratic presidential candidate, addressed the escalating partisanship in U.S. politics on Monday, expressing frustration with the use of divisive tactics in the lead-up to the November elections.

In an interview on “The Record With Greta Van Susteren,” Phillips emphasized the importance of “invitation instead of condemnation” as a path forward, appealing to Americans across the political spectrum to prioritize unity.

“I think I speak for all of us. It doesn’t matter — your politics — I’m so sick of it,” Phillips said. “This notion of using condemnation instead of invitation in the United States of America is deeply upsetting. I think I’m part of the exhausted majority that would like to see us return to debating issues, respecting one another, and creating some space and place for disagreement without hating one another.”

When asked if he thought the pervasive negativity in politics might eventually subside, Phillips pointed to what he called “anger-tainment,” which he characterized as an industry profiting from perceived divisions in American society.

“There’s an industry making a lot of money having us all believe that we’re more divided than we really are,” he stated, while recalling his 2018 congressional campaign slogan, “everyone’s invited,” emphasizing his commitment to representation that begins with listening and valuing diverse viewpoints.

“We’re not going to see Donald Trump change that dynamic,” Phillips noted, adding, “We’re not going to see Kamala Harris change that dynamic or our Congress.”

Instead, Phillips believes Americans must be responsible for fostering unity, regardless of political affiliation. “If we do, I think we’ll find that we are not as divided as we are led to believe we are,” he explained.

“There’s a much bigger incentive to be mean-spirited, aggressive, to misinform, and to condemn instead of invite and respect,” he observed. “The truth is, no matter who wins this race, and we know it’s going to be awfully, awfully close, a good half of the country is going to be really angry and disappointed.”

For Phillips, fostering a sense of respect for elected leaders remains a priority, even beyond his current term in Congress, which concludes in the coming months.

