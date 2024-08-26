Dem Rep. Phillips to Newsmax: Bipartisan Cabinet Not a 'Strange Idea'

Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., Monday on Newsmax defended his recent statement that he would serve in any presidential administration, whether Republican or Democrat if asked by former President Donald Trump or Vice President Kamala Harris to join their Cabinet after the upcoming election.

Phillips, who unsuccessfully ran against President Joe Biden for the Democrat nomination during the 2024 primary season, said in a recent interview while attending the Democratic National Convention in Chicago that he would gladly accept an invitation to serve the White House regardless of whether Trump or Harris wins in November.

In an interview with "Newsline," Phillips said, "When I ran against Joe Biden for president, one of my hallmark platform positions was ensuring that we had a bipartisan Cabinet to ensure that all American voices are represented in the White House."

He added, "I don't know why that's a strange idea, I don't know why any American who might be asked to join an administration in some capacity wouldn't do so."

The congressman said that Americans shouldn't "look at the military as red or blue," or "look at government as red and blue when it comes to administering and executing … the laws of the United States."

Phillips went on to say, "I hope that anybody of competence and principle would accept an invitation, whether it be Donald Trump or Kamala Harris, to serve our country."

The Minnesota Democrat added, "We live in an era of total nonsense, and I think we have got to get back to the basics of patriotism, which is country first, politics can come second."

