Rep. Phillips to Newsmax: Hamas Willing to Let 'Every Palestinian' Die

Hamas is so intent on destroying Israel that it's willing to let "just about every Palestinian" resident die to achieve that end, Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., told Newsmax on Tuesday.

"Israelis value life, and the sad truth is Hamas doesn't," Phillips said on "The Record With Greta Van Susteren." "They're willing to sacrifice just about every Palestinian life in Gaza to meet their ends, which is to destroy the state of Israel."

Phillips' comments regarding the seven-month war between Israel and the terrorist group in the Gaza Strip since Hamas launched an attack on the Jewish state puts him at odds with many of his Democratic colleagues. It puts him in stark contrast with Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., who represents an adjoining congressional district on the western side of Minneapolis and its suburbs.

Omar, whose daughter was arrested during demonstrations at Columbia University in New York, traveled to the school to express solidarity with the protesters and referred to Israel's military offensive as "genocide in Gaza."

Phillips made no mention of his Democratic colleague or his party at large but took aim at the protesters who have roiled college campuses across the country with encampments, building takeovers, and other acts to blame Israel for the war with Hamas.

"It's so deeply disconcerting for so many of us who are seeing young people around this country and around the world taking sides essentially of a destructive, disgusting terrorist organization that will not stop, even when this battle comes to a conclusion," Phillips said. "Valuing life is a massive disconnect between the two sides, and I wished that more would recognize that Israel does."

A USA Today/Suffolk University poll last week found that 30% of "Biden voters" support the college protesters, 20% oppose, and 39% agree with demands but oppose their tactics. On the other side, 78% of Trump supporters condemn the protesters.

