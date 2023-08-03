Dean Cain to Newsmax: Third Trump Indictment 'Attack on Free Speech'

Actor Dean Cain told Newsmax Thursday that the third indictment against former President Donald Trump is "an attack on free speech" and that being allowed to express unpopular opinions is the "cornerstone" of America.

"If you're going to be indicting President Trump on these charges, you need to indict a whole lot of other people, including Hillary Clinton, Stacey Abrams, the list goes on and on and on," Cain said, referencing Democrat election deniers, during an appearance on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "I saw somebody on X, which used to be Twitter, with 25 minutes of Democrats denying election results … so, this looks terrible on its face. It looks like banana republic stuff, where the sitting administration keeps indicting their chief rival and it looks terrible."

"Obviously the First Amendment is the cornerstone to what we're doing here in this country," he continued. "If you don't have the right to free speech, you don't have any rights and they're going to slowly start to erode those. So, I think it's a hugely important case. I think it does get turned over by a higher court, whether it's the Supreme Court or somewhere else, on appeal, but it looks terrible. It just looks like a banana republic, and it's disgusting."

Trump was indicted earlier this week by special counsel Jack Smith on four counts that have been decried by conservatives as political persecution and questioned by legal experts as not meeting the standard to go after the leading GOP presidential candidate.

Hollywood should recognize the most recent Trump indictment as an attack on freedom of expression and, as creatives, should be protesting it, Cain said.

"These are artists," he said. "They should be all about free speech, and they should be up in arms over this."

The actor also commented on the controversy surrounding the child trafficking film "Sound of Freedom," which starred Jim Caviezel as former federal agent Tim Ballard, who rescues children from sex traffickers.

"I think that Hollywood going after 'Sound of Freedom' was the most ridiculous thing ever," he said. "How can you possibly look at a film like that and say, 'Oh, my gosh, it's QAnon-adjacent.' Whatever QAnon is, I still don't have a clue. I know Jim Caviezel well; I know his heart and it is pure. He is doing it for altruistic reasons. He is doing it for the kids. Tim Ballard is a real superhero, for sure."

A number of reviews of the surprise hit thriller claim the movie, and its star Caviezel, promote the QAnon conspiracy theory that holds that a secret cabal of satanic pedophiles controls the government.

