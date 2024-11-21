Texas Official to Newsmax: 'Excited' to Have Partner in Border Fight

Texas is "excited to have a new partner, a willing partner" in President-elect Donald Trump in its fight to protect its borders, as the Biden administration has been "abdicating its duty," Texas Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham told Newsmax.

"Our message is clear to Trump, to the country, to the world: Texas is a beacon of hope and freedom and prosperity, and we will do whatever it takes to get these violent criminals who continue to hurt our sons and daughters off of our soil," Buckingham said Thursday on "National Report."

That offer includes a 1,400-acre ranch for Trump's mass deportation operation.

"I steward 13 million acres all across Texas. So anywhere that I have property that they think is of help, we're happy to work a deal," Buckingham said.

"The upside bonus is any lease that we work with, the federal government will also fund education in Texas, further helping all of our children. I would anticipate that it would be a temporary type of setup because it takes a very long time to make big brick-and-mortar type facilities. But again, it's whatever the federal government needs. It's whatever it takes to get these violent criminals who have been harming our sons and daughters off of our soil. That's exactly what we want to do. We're going to be a good partner, and we're going to get this done."

Buckingham in a letter sent Tuesday to Trump said her office is "fully prepared" to enter an agreement with any federal agencies involved in deporting individuals from the U.S. "to allow a facility to be built for the processing, detention, and coordination of the largest deportation of violent criminals in the nation's history."

Texas has been a focal point of the immigration crisis, spending $11 billion on Operation Lone Star, a border security initiative launched by Gov. Greg Abbott in 2021, in response to rising border crossings and defied directives from the U.S. government on several fronts related to immigration.

Trump is expected to take a slew of executive actions on his first day as president to ramp up immigration enforcement and roll back signature Biden legal entry programs, a sweeping effort that will be led by incoming "border czar" Tom Homan and other Republican immigration hardliners, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Buckingham said the Trump administration has not responded to her offer, but "it's only been about a day and a half since we sent the letter, and I know that they are incredibly busy."

"We just want them to know we're a willing partner. We hear through back channels that they're taking it under consideration. So, we will see," she added.