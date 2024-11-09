Lanny Davis to Newsmax: Democrats Lost Due to 'Ideological Purity'

Political analyst and legal crisis manager Lanny Davis told Newsmax on Saturday that “the Democrats have lost their way in insisting on ideological purity."

President-elect Donald Trump’s resounding victory on Tuesday has many in the Democratic Party looking for answers as to how they managed to lose both the White House and the Senate. Davis cited the relationship between former President Bill Clinton and Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy and offered, “Can I get personal here with Newsmax?”

“After Bill Clinton's election, Chris Ruddy, who founded Newsmax, got together with Bill Clinton, and they found a third way. They found common ground. And I got to know Chris as a result of that. So the third way that Bill Clinton really created and made his presidency was to reject left and right labels and solutions,” Davis said during an appearance on “America Right Now.”

Davis, who served as special counsel to Clinton said that politicians need “to look for solutions where both sides could stand on principle but find common ground."

“That's where Democrats have lost their way in insisting on ideological purity on certain issues. And I wrote about that with some pain because I don't blame others. I blame myself as well,” Davis concluded.

