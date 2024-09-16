Springfield Residents to Newsmax: U.S. 'Can't Babysit World'

Two Springfield, Ohio, residents joined Newsmax on Monday to talk about the impact of illegal immigration on their city and implored the United States to get the border "locked down."

Ronald Druckenbroad and Richard Jordan joined "Rob Schmitt Tonight" amid a spotlight that's been thrust on Springfield for the past few weeks over Haitian migrants that have smothered the city, they said.

"They're here because of the Biden-Harris administration. Ohio is a red state; they wanna find a red state with a blue city so they can flip and get those electoral votes," Druckenbroad said. "They gotta get the border locked down, period. We cannot babysit the world. Especially a culture like that in middle America. It's like throwing sharks in an aquarium of goldfish. Ain't gonna happen."

Some 20,000 Haitians have settled in Springfield, a city of 60,000, over the past four years.

"It's too many people at one time. It's beyond ridiculous," Jordan said.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com