Tags: springfield | ohio | residents | illegal | immigration | haitians | border

Springfield Residents to Newsmax: U.S. 'Can't Babysit World'

Monday, 16 September 2024 09:10 PM EDT

Two Springfield, Ohio, residents joined Newsmax on Monday to talk about the impact of illegal immigration on their city and implored the United States to get the border "locked down."

Ronald Druckenbroad and Richard Jordan joined "Rob Schmitt Tonight" amid a spotlight that's been thrust on Springfield for the past few weeks over Haitian migrants that have smothered the city, they said.

"They're here because of the Biden-Harris administration. Ohio is a red state; they wanna find a red state with a blue city so they can flip and get those electoral votes," Druckenbroad said. "They gotta get the border locked down, period. We cannot babysit the world. Especially a culture like that in middle America. It's like throwing sharks in an aquarium of goldfish. Ain't gonna happen."

Some 20,000 Haitians have settled in Springfield, a city of 60,000, over the past four years.

"It's too many people at one time. It's beyond ridiculous," Jordan said.

