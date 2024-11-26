Rep. Kustoff to Newsmax: Cease-Fire Deal Proof in 'Pudding'

Rep. David Kustoff, R-Tenn., told Newsmax on Tuesday that when it comes to the cease-fire deal reached between Israel and Hezbollah, "the proof is in the pudding."

When asked by "The Record With Greta Van Susteren" how the cease-fire deal would work, the congressman responded, "Well, the proof is in the pudding — just like anything else.

"I do think one thing we can take solace in is that [Israeli] Prime Minister [Benjamin] Netanyahu seems at least convinced for right now that the deal will hold. He got a good solid vote from the Security Cabinet, I believe.

"The vote was 10 to 1. And it gives Israel time, obviously, to replenish their arsenal to focus on their true enemies: Iran and Hamas," he said, adding that he has "confidence" in Netanyahu's plan.

