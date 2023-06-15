David Horowitz to Newsmax: Biden's Treason a 'Betrayal' of the US

Author David Horowitz told Newsmax on Thursday that President Joe Biden "has been committing treason" for three decades in what has been nothing less than a "betrayal of the United States."

While discussing his latest book "Final Battle: The Next Election Could Be the Last" on "American Agenda," Horowitz pointed out that even though former President Donald Trump has been embroiled in a series of legal challenges, "there are no charges against Biden" despite "massive evidence that he has been committing treason for 20 or 30 years."

Referring to allegations by Republican House leaders on the Oversight Committee, Horowitz said about Biden: "He's received payments, millions and millions of dollars, and his whole family is on the payroll," he said, adding that "what people call 'influence peddling' ... it's really betrayal of the United States."

Horowitz also explained that the president is "taking the money from China" for reasons that may have to do with the controversial and highly criticized decision to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan in 2021.

"If you have all these hostages there who worked with Americans and have helped us for 20 years, when you are evacuating the country, the first thing you do is you evacuate these people" to avoid potential retribution against them, Horowitz said.

"What Biden did was he evacuated the military and he turned over the security of the country to the Taliban. I thought long about this, I can't think of any [other] explanation."

"This is stupidity ... which is beyond being just stupid. Except that he was, you know, paying off his Chinese masters.

"We really don't know the extent to which Joe Biden has betrayed this country," Horowitz continued, "but it's pretty certain that he has."

When asked why his book "Final Battle" also has the subtitle "The Next Election Could Be the Last," Horowitz associated it with "Democrats' drive for a one-party state."

"We have a party that's dedicated to creating their socialist .. socialist is too mild a word. They're communists, and they want to shut down all opposition," he said. "That is transparent and has been going on for 20 or 30 years."

He also cited how no Democrats protested Biden's "illegal and unconstitutional destruction" of the southern border — over which Rep. Andy Ogles, R-Tenn., this week included among the articles of impeachment he drafted for Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

"[Biden] has no authority to change the immigration laws. The head of the executive branch, he's supposed to enforce the law," Horowitz said, adding that "by not enforcing the law and [by] eliminating Trump's reforms, he's allowed 7 million" illegal migrants into the U.S.

Co-host Bob Sellers turned the conversation back over to Trump and his current legal woes, including Tuesday's appearance in a Miami federal court to plead not guilty to 37 counts related to alleged mishandling of classified documents. Asked how he thinks the former president may fare in the coming months, Horowitz joked, "Trump says every time he flies over a blue state, he gets a subpoena.

"This is a collective effort," Horowitz said, alluding to the Democrat Party. "We're dealing with gangsters. That's what Trump is dealing with.

"They invoked the Espionage Act without any proof or suspicion that Trump is colluding with the Russians, which was shown to be a hoax after taxpayers spent $35 million on the [Robert] Mueller investigation. So, I expect him to be exonerated."

